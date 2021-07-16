A French speaker, Aïgoun sat down to answer some key questions on his role at the club shortly after arriving.
Saïd Aïgoun has become the latest member of Patrick Vieira's backroom staff, arriving at the club as Palace's Development Coach.
A French speaker, Aïgoun sat down to answer some key questions on his role at the club shortly after arriving.
Here's what you need to know on our latest coach, explained by the man himself.
It is with enthusiasm that I join you and a strong desire to take up the challenges with the club. Crystal Palace is one of those clubs that cannot be ignored in the Premier League.
In the Premier League the clubs are powerful but here, at the same time, there is a more friendly atmosphere I think. The stadium still has the spirit of English football with the fans putting on a special atmosphere and I'm looking forward to experiencing that.
Like many I played football in the club in the town where I lived as a child but the difference in my trajectory was that I quickly felt the need to pass on values as well as aspects of football through exercises to be created and led.
I became a youth coach before I was 16. I have just finished five years' experience at PSG, where I worked as a professional coach in the Academy. Before that I was a coach at AJ Auxerre in the Academy but also with a role in the professional staff as an analyst of the opponents of the professional team.
I was also Director of the Academy at Paris F.C. - where I was at the base of the creation with the managers - and at the same time I coached the teams at national level. Apart from coaching, I regularly accompany coaches for their UEFA A diploma.
Finally, I also have a role as a consultant for French television where I had the opportunity to work on UEFA competitions and especially the Premier League throughout the season.
With Patrick, the link was natural. First of all, he had under his command several players at Man City whom I had coached just before in France. Afterwards we had the opportunity to exchange on the different aspects of football and as Patrick has an incredible experience of players but also a capacity to listen and analyse, the exchanges could only be enriching for me.
We quickly felt that we had a very similar vision of the game and the needs of the players for their progression. Then we often met for work themes this season. Afterwards, he decided to ask me to work alongside him, which was obviously an excellent thing for me and I thank him for his trust.
I am happy to be able to work here with the whole staff under Patrick's responsibility as well as with the players. The welcome was already good before I arrived. Unfortunately it was not possible for me to arrive the first week of the new season because of the health situation (quarantine in the hotel for five days in London).
On the other hand, the administrative staff of the club accompanied me very well for the various situations (visa, travel, residence...) and continues to do so for things still necessary like the registration of my children here in England. I joined the group on the course at St George's Park which allowed me to get my bearings. The programme set up by Patrick is busy and everyone is working hard.
I work as a coach in the professional team and under the responsibility of Patrick. He defines the strategy and objectives for the professional group. I am there as a coach with the other members of staff to contribute together so that we can work well already in training and achieve the objectives.
In addition to that, I will have a special focus on the development of the professional players, and I will also ensure the transition from the Academy to our professional team. Twelve young players are participating in the training session with us, which is beneficial to them and allows us to get to know them more quickly.
These players will have regular additional and personalised work during the season. In the Academy, work has been done by the whole team for years under the responsibility of the Academy Director [Gary Issott]. I know that the Academy is important to Crystal Palace fans and club members. Also, the club management has invested heavily in the Academy.
So we need to continue that work with the young players who join us and who will have different needs to the senior players in the squad. It is a role that is close to my heart in view of my career and which is very important for Patrick Vieira, who has proved everywhere he has been that he is capable of launching young players and making them play well.
Finally, I would like to wish all those who are closely or remotely attached to the Eagles a great season.