We quickly felt that we had a very similar vision of the game and the needs of the players for their progression. Then we often met for work themes this season. Afterwards, he decided to ask me to work alongside him, which was obviously an excellent thing for me and I thank him for his trust.

What are your impressions since arriving?

I am happy to be able to work here with the whole staff under Patrick's responsibility as well as with the players. The welcome was already good before I arrived. Unfortunately it was not possible for me to arrive the first week of the new season because of the health situation (quarantine in the hotel for five days in London).

On the other hand, the administrative staff of the club accompanied me very well for the various situations (visa, travel, residence...) and continues to do so for things still necessary like the registration of my children here in England. I joined the group on the course at St George's Park which allowed me to get my bearings. The programme set up by Patrick is busy and everyone is working hard.

What will your role at the club entail, and what do you aim to bring to it?

I work as a coach in the professional team and under the responsibility of Patrick. He defines the strategy and objectives for the professional group. I am there as a coach with the other members of staff to contribute together so that we can work well already in training and achieve the objectives.