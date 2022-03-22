Non-League Day this year takes place on Saturday, 26th March, and there are a range of sides in action across south London that day.
We're calling on Palace fans to head down and get behind one of the many non-league teams close to Selhurst this Saturday.
Find out who's playing and where below.
Non-League Day 2022
AFC Whyteleafe v Frenches Athletic
- 3pm
- Church Road – CR3 0AR
- More information
Balham v Guildford City
- 3pm
- Mayfield Stadium – CR7 6DN
- More information
Banstead Athletic v Horley Town
- 3pm
- Merland Rise - KT20 5JG
- More information
Corinthian-Casuals v East Thurrock United
- 3pm
- King George’s Field - KT9 1TQ
- More information
Cray Wanderers v Kingstonian
- 3pm
- Hayes Lane - BR2 9EF
- More information
Forest Hill Park v Rochester United
- 3pm
- Ladywell Arena - SE6 4QX
- More information
Tooting and Mitcham v Binfield
- 3pm
- Imperial Fields - SM4 6BF
- More information