Non-League Day this year takes place on Saturday, 26th March, and there are a range of sides in action across south London that day.

We're calling on Palace fans to head down and get behind one of the many non-league teams close to Selhurst this Saturday.

Find out who's playing and where below.

Non-League Day 2022

AFC Whyteleafe v Frenches Athletic

3pm

Church Road – CR3 0AR

More information

Balham v Guildford City

3pm

Mayfield Stadium – CR7 6DN

More information

Banstead Athletic v Horley Town

3pm

Merland Rise - KT20 5JG

More information

Corinthian-Casuals v East Thurrock United

3pm

King George’s Field - KT9 1TQ

More information

Cray Wanderers v Kingstonian

3pm

Hayes Lane - BR2 9EF

More information

Forest Hill Park v Rochester United

3pm

Ladywell Arena - SE6 4QX

More information

Tooting and Mitcham v Binfield