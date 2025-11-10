All kick-off times GMT.

France – Jean-Philippe Mateta

Having enjoyed a memorable first window as a senior France international in October – debuting, and then days later scoring on his first start – Jean-Philippe Mateta retains his place in Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus squad.

France will be looking to secure four points from their remaining two UEFA Group D qualifiers this fortnight – although a win against Ukraine at Parc des Princes on Thursday would also seal their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Should Ukraine pull off a shock win, however, the two teams would be level on points heading into the final qualifier – which sees France travel to face Azerbajian in Baku at the weekend, and Ukraine host Iceland.

Match Details: