Having already sealed top spot in Group K, and with it qualification for next summer’s finals, England take on Serbia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, 13th November (19:45 GMT kick-off).

For Wharton, the call-up marks a return to the England squad after previously being called up in both June and September, but having to withdraw from both camps through injury. He will be seeking to add to his one cap so far in the build-up to travelling to UEFA Euro 2024.

Guéhi and Henderson, meanwhile, will be hoping to build on two impressive October international windows, during which the former has registered a goal and assist so far this season.

They will then travel to Air Albania Stadium to face Albania on Sunday, 16th November (17:00).

Match Details

All kick-off times GMT.