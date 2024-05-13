The forward is currently enjoying his best goalscoring season to date in a Palace shirt, with eight strikes to his name including important efforts against Sheffield United, Wolves (a brace in the reverse fixture) and West Ham United.

The charismatic Edouard has given us plenty of moments to smile about on and off the pitch, but to celebrate his 100th game, there's one in particular we'd like to relive: that record-breaking debut against Tottenham Hotspur back in September 2021.

The forward netted twice in a stunning club debut against Spurs at Selhurst Park – despite only coming on in the 84th minute.