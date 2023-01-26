As Palace trailed 1-0 in injury-time, Jeffrey Schlupp was bundled over 25 yards from goal – and up stepped Olise to deliver a sumptuous effort over the three-man wall, and into the top corne, via the underside of the crossbar.

Also on the shortlist are goals by Daniel Podence (for Wolves against Aston Villa); Solly March and Danny Welbeck (for Brighton versus Liverpool); Kaoru Mitoma (for Brighton against Leicester); Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka (in Manchester United versus Arsenal); and Harry Kane (for Tottenham against Fulham).

You can vote for Michael’s goal by clicking here.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 3rd February at 13:00 GMT.