Glasner could be celebrating tonight not only his birthday, but Palace's first-ever qualification for a major European competition, with the Eagles going into tonight's Conference League play-off round second leg with a 1-0 lead over Fredrikstad.

It would be a piece of more Palace history, for Palace's history-making Manager.

Asked last week about his birthday falling today, Glasner joked: "Yes, it's in Norway! My daughter told me: 'you are not at home again!'

"It's not too big. It's 51. It's the second half of my life. Honestly, for me, my wife is always complaining when I say this: we celebrate birthdays, but I get older one year. I think it's just one day. We are getting older every day!

"There are nice quotes: 'I'm really looking forward to getting old, because the alternative is dying young, and this is what we never want.'"