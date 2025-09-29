46 years later, Oliver Glasner's side sit third, within three points of the Premier League's summit as the only unbeaten side in this season's competition. Indeed, the last time we went unbeaten in our opening five games in the top-flight, we went on to finish third (1990/91).

But back to 1979. It was a warm afternoon near the end of an Indian summer when an iconic Palace team stepped onto Selhurst Park’s turf to face one of English football’s most powerful forces: Ipswich Town.

On a Saturday 3pm kick-off when the programme cost just 25p, Palace’s team included the likes of John Burridge, Jim Cannon, Paul Hinshelwood and exciting young prospects Kenny Sansom, Vince Hilaire and Jerry Murphy.

The cluster of players had been much prophesied over as one of England’s most exciting teams for the future.