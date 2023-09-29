It was a warm afternoon near the end of an Indian summer when an iconic Palace team stepped onto Selhurst Park’s turf to face one of English football’s most powerful forces: Ipswich Town.

On a Saturday 3pm kick-off when the programme cost just 25p, Palace’s team included the likes of John Burridge, Jim Cannon, Paul Hinshelwood and exciting young prospects Kenny Sansom, Vince Hilaire and Jerry Murphy.

The cluster of players had been much prophesied over as one of England’s most exciting teams for the future.