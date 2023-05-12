For it was on this day (12 May), 33 years ago, that the Eagles followed up the most sensational of FA Cup semi-finals at Villa Park with a thriller in the Final to match at Wembley Stadium.

In Palace’s first-ever appearance in an FA Cup Final, it was perhaps fitting that the first such match at Wembley’s newly-converted all-seater stadium gave supporters frequent cause to jump to their feet.

In their first season back in Division One under Steve Coppell, the Eagles had already bested the Red Devils 2-1 at Old Trafford and held them to 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, finishing level on points – but two places behind on goal difference – with their illustrious opponents.

The big question leading up to the final, however, was whether marksman Ian Wright – after suffering his second broken leg two months prior – would be fit enough to feature, given that he had only had a 90-minute run-out for the reserves a week prior.

Manager Coppell eventually settled on naming Wright among his substitutes, which was played to a backdrop of red and blue balloons and south London choruses – an atmosphere befitting of arguably the club’s biggest match in 85 years.