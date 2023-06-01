Though Crystal Palace were ultimately saved by Steve Parish and the CPFC 2010 consortium, it was by no means easy and survival likely wouldn’t have been achieved if it wasn’t for the efforts of the fans protesting outside Lloyds Bank and Selhurst Park.
The club had been placed into administration on 27th January 2010, which meant a 10-point deduction and a relegation battle for the rest of the season. Though the Eagles ensured safety with a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in ‘Survival Sunday,’ events off the pitch a month later really made the difference.
On 31st May, 2010, it was announced that if a deal wasn’t struck within 24 hours, the club would be liquidated.
What happened next was unprecedented, as protestors took to Selhurst Park in an effort to raise awareness of the club’s fate.