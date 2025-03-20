In truth, it is hardly likely that any Palace fan has forgotten that day anyhow.

With the Eagles one game away from a semi-final trip to Wembley, the South London side produced a blistering display of attacking football, scoring two goals either side of half-time to brush Everton aside and book their place in the last four.

The Selhurst Park atmosphere pre-match was particularly spectacular – both teams emerging from the tunnel to a vociferous roar of noise and anticipation, the Holmesdale Road sparkling with thousands of twirling red and blue flags.

It was an atmosphere matched by the performance, as goals from Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes put the Toffees to the sword, sending Selhurst into delirium amidst a glorious afternoon in the South London sunshine.

