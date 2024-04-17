No amount of proverbs will soothe the pain of the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on this day (17th April) in 2022, but it does offer the opportunity to look back at a glorious campaign.

The Eagles kicked things off away at Millwall in January, recovering from an early set-back to win 2-1 in a febrile atmosphere thanks to Michael Olise’s inspirational assist and goal, as he silenced the Den and created an away end for the ages.

Next up came Hartlepool, and a reminder of what football was all about. Crystal Palace subsidised the away fans’ supporters coaches down to the game, while the club donated to the medical fund for opposition manager Graham Lee’s wife.

“What Crystal Palace have done, not only for putting the buses on for the fans to come down but for what they have done for me and my wife is absolutely immense.

“I am forever grateful and not just to the club but for the fans’ support. Last time I looked before the game it was over a year’s supply of medication for my wife and for us to know that is absolutely unbelievable.