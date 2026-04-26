And then there were the legends: John Salako was on the big screen while Scott Dann, Martin Kelly and James McArthur all mingled with supporters in the Fanzone prior to kick-off – the day already had the sense of being something special.

Then, there was moving pre-match supporter-led display - "Take my hand, take my whole life too" – and the wall of noise from Wembley's West End building up to kick-off on a gloriously sunny Saturday evening.

Depicted in that display was an image of then-seven-year-old Ethan.

Seven years prior, the young boy had been brought along by his South London-based grandmother – encouraged by his sadly now-late grandfather – to see Palace defeat league champions Manchester City. Ethan ended the day clutching with glee the shirt of Andros Townsend, whom he’d witnessed score an incredible goal to inspire an against-the-odds away victory.