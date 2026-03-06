Under the stewardship of Malcolm Allison, Palace had twice slipped down divisions in the preceding three seasons, and began 1975/76 in the Third Division.

They did, however, spark the club’s then longest-ever Cup run with an eye-catching win over recent European Cup finalists Leeds United – who just six months earlier had narrowly lost out to Bayern Munich – at Elland Road.

Next up came Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, who were dispatched in a rollercoaster five-goal thriller, to set up a quarter-final tie against Sunderland away from home.

As you might expect at that stage of the competition, Palace were once more underdogs, facing a Sunderland outfit on course to win the Second Division title – and return to the top-flight – under Bob Stokoe.