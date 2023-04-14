For much of their existence, Palace traditionally competed outside of the elite bracket of the game – but that all changed when the charismatic Bertram 'Bert' Head was appointed manager, on this day (14th April) in 1966.

The Somerset-born former defender had already formed a sterling reputation in the managerial game after a modest playing career with Torquay United – for whom, ironically, he scored a Christmas Day 1946 own-goal in favour of Palace – and Bury.

Retiring to the Shakers’ coaching staff and eventually becoming assistant manager, Head assumed his first lead managerial role with Swindon Town in October 1956, where he forged a reputation as a charismatic individual capable of maximising results from minimal resource.

Central to his success with Swindon was the youth system Head formed after witnessing a trial match – which pitted young talent against older, experienced players – dominated by the potential talents.

This system would later produce the likes of John Trollope, Mike Summerbee and future Palace great Don Rogers, earning Head’s team the nickname “Bert’s Babes.”

After guiding Swindon to their first-ever promotion in 1961/62, injuries struck Head’s side in the 1964/65 Division Two season, and a final-day relegation – along with the manager’s sacking – would end that adventure.

But he remained a man of interest to Palace chairman Arthur Wait and, after a brief stint back at Bury, the Glaziers came calling for Head.

As Bury’s chairman would surmise at the time of the deal: “We’ve lost, and you’ve got, the best manager in the business.”