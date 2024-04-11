Glenn Murray had netted Palace’s opening goal when he headed the Eagles in front minutes into the second-half – from a deflected Bolasie cross, of all sources – but then Palace's wing wizard pulled out all the tricks to set the travelling Palace faithful into raptures.

Scoring three times in just five second-half minutes, Bolasie registered what remains the club's fastest-ever hat-trick in the top-flight – and only one during the Premier League era.

Scott Dann lifted the ball in towards Murray and his flick on found Bolasie (51) whose blistering turn of pace saw him away from the ponderous Sunderland back line. Costel Pantilimon came rushing out, but Bolasie slotted the ball under the giant with ease.

His first was a show of pace and a clever finish; his second an audacious piece of control and a cute lofted finish; and his third was a show of sheer persistence. All three strikes were top-drawer.