The match itself was long enough in the making: after the initial tie was drawn, the replay was twice postponed due to poor weather and by December both sets of players were champing at the bit.

Stamford Bridge played host to the tie, with the late Terry Venables leading his Palace side into a match that would become infamous for the action both on and off the pitch.

The short version of the story: Palace emerged victorious, thanks to a Phil Holder goal. The long version?

Brighton were awarded a penalty in the final minute of the match, which they scored – only for referee Ron Challis to rule the goal out for encroachment. Brighton were incensed, adamant that only Palace players had entered the penalty area as the kick was being taken, but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

The spot-kick was retaken, with Paul Hammond making the crucial save and seeing Palace through to the second round.

Then things took a turn for the worse. As Challis – soon given the unfavourable nickname ‘Challis of Palace’ – was escorted from the field, Brighton manager Alan Mullery lost his composure.

A melee broke out on the touchline, with Mullery protesting wildly – even throwing money on the ground – and finding himself covered in tea in the process; he was later fined for bringing the game into disrepute.

A minor incident to be brushed off? Not a bit of it – try telling that to both sets of fans when the two sides meet almost half a century later on Thursday, 21st December…