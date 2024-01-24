The Eagles were without a win in nine league games and had yet to register a Selhurst Park victory in the Premier League. Standing in their way was Leicester City.

There was unfinished business here too: the Foxes had beaten Palace in the play-off final just two years prior, making Palace wait another season before promotion against Sheffield United a year later.

Leicester were the firm favourites – but nobody thought to inform Bruce Dyer. The Palace man was in rampant form, lightning-fast in the penalty area to capitalise on a mistake at the back, round the goalkeeper and fire home the opener.

His second came with his head, beating the ‘keeper to an inviting ball in and powering home. Then he added his third to complete his hat-trick, latching on to Andy Roberts’ ball in-behind and dinking over the onrushing goalkeeper.

It goes down as one of Palace’s great FA Cup displays, and gave the Eagles a victory to remember.