Charlton had been in money trouble for a number of years. A winding up order had been issued and then called off – just 25 minutes before the Football League deadline – and the rent for their long-term home was proving difficult to afford.

The East Terrace was closed for health and safety reasons, while the West Stand was the subject of legal claims and counterclaims. In effect, The Valley was no longer able to host the club.

A solution was required. West Ham were approached for a ground share, but turned Charlton down.

Then, just hours before welcoming Crystal Palace to The Valley, the announcement came: Charlton would be heading to Selhurst Park.