The industrious forward arrived at Palace with a reputation for tenacity and versatility, as well as with an eye for an important goal, having been England's winning scorer in the 2010 European Under-17 Championship final and the Black Cats' talisman in their unlikely escape from Premier League relegation in 2013/14, in which he won Premier League Player of the Month.
Sadly, however, a recurring knee injury limited the heights Wickham would hit throughout his Premier League career – he would make no more than 21 league appearances in an individual season after signing – but he still delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent Palace history.