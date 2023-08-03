On 24th April 2016, Palace – three years after winning the equivalent fixture in the 2013 Championship play-off final, also at Wembley – saw off Watford 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final.

Yannick Bolasie got Palace off to a flying start in the semi-final, heading home Damien Delaney’s flick-on in the sixth-minute. Watford pulled one back in the second-half through captain Troy Deeney, but the Eagles persevered, and on the hour mark, Pape Souaré whipped in a cross to find Wickham.

The striker lost his marker and planted a header firmly in the back of the net, wheeling away jubilantly as Palace secured a 2-1 win and a place in the FA Cup final.

Wickham would conclude his Palace career with just 50 appearances, and 11 goals, to his name over six seasons, but remains a popular figure for his hard work in red and blue and that special moment in north-west London, which you can relive at 09:25 in the video below.