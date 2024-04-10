As Arsenal headed to Selhurst Park on this day (10th April) in 2017, they were under pressure to get a result in order to keep up their chances of finishing in the top four and maintaining Arsène Wenger’s record of finishing inside the top-four during his 20 years at the club.

Palace needed a result too, however, as their survival resurgence continued. The Eagles sat in 19th place in February, but a run of four straight victories – including away against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – had settled the nerves somewhat.

Results were still needed, particularly after a disappointing defeat against Southampton last time out.