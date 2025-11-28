It was just the Glaziers' second season in their new ground, opened for the start of the 1924/25 campaign after moving across from The Nest.

There is something about goals when Plymouth Argyle take on Palace - even as recently as two seasons ago, almost a century later, the two sides shared six between them in the Carabao Cup, with Jean-Philippe Mateta netting a hat-trick as Palace came from two goals down to win 4-2.

But 100 years ago, the spoils were shared. Snow covered the pitch but the game went ahead nonetheless, and thank goodness it did, as an enthralling spectacle took place – some way to christen the club's new home...

Robert Salter (@socpfc) adds further context:

On Saturday, 28th November, 1925 the First Round of the 1925/26 FA Cup took place.

This was the first FA Cup competition to use the current round numbering conventions, with the former Fifth and Sixth Qualifying Rounds becoming the First and Second Rounds proper.

What had previously been known as the First Round proper (with 64 clubs) became the Third Round proper.

With most clubs from the third level playing in the First Round, there were no Division Three (North) league matches, but due to Bristol City, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Plymouth Argyle receiving byes to the Third Round, one Division Three (South) match did take place: Crystal Palace v Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth were top of the 22 team Division Three (South) table with just one loss, while Palace were in 20th place. The club had been relegated from Division Two at the end of the 1924/25 season and had struggled, losing eight of their first 11 matches and picking up just one point away from home.

Manager Edmund Goodman, involved with the club since its reformation in 1905, and manager and club secretary since 1907, had been relieved of his position as manager (he continued in his role as Secretary until retiring in 1933) after the club's directors "recognised that the dual duties of secretary and manager had become too onerous."

Scotsman Alex S Maley was appointed to the position of team manager, and the London Evening News predicted a 'big effort on the part of the Palace men' and a possible draw from the match.

It was a match which finished 5-5 and remains in the record books as Crystal Palace's highest-ever scoring draw.

The game was described as a "magnificent struggle on a snow-covered pitch" and one that "Selhurst spectators are not likely to see again for many days."

Palace scored first from a Percy Cherrett header, before Plymouth took a 3-1 lead with goals from Corcoran, Forbes and Cock. Cherrett had joined Palace from Plymouth in September, having lost his place to Jack Cock.

Alfred Hawkins reduced the deficit to 2-3 before Cock scored his second.

Trailing 2-4 at half-time, Palace rallied in the second half with another goal from Hawkins before Tom Hoddinott scored twice to give Palace a 5-4 lead only for Plymouth's Black to equalise in the last minute.

This is the only match in Palace's history where they drew a match after conceding four first-half goals, something they have done on 28 occasions with just one win and 26 losses.

The win was 7-4 at Home to Bristol Rovers in Division Three (South) in March 1927 recovering from being down 2-4 at half-time.

On six occasions, Palace have drawn a match 4-4; on three they have lost 4-5; and once they have won 5-4.