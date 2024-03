The Eagles headed to the North East to face a Newcastle side packed with talent, with Shay Given, Gary Speed and Alan Shearer forming the spine of a well-drilled opposition.

For Palace, it was a chance to make up ground in the battle for survival - and they did just that. Lombardo duly started himself, and opened the scoring after just 14 minutes in spectacular fashion, caressing the ball into the back of the net with the outside of his boot.