Whilst Bournemouth have admittedly been a bogey team for Palace this season, it wasn't that long ago the Eagles were playing champagne football against the Cherries, with two of the best goals you're ever likely to see in SE25.

In truth, it was a game which Palace – on a run of four wins from their previous seven matches – had dominated from the start, albeit with not much to show for it in terms of clear opportunities.

Then, 40 minutes in, their opener arrived from a familiar source – Ebere Eze – at the culmination of quite the team move.

All 10 outfield players touched the ball in the build-up to the goal, which culminated in a Wilfried Zaha's brilliant turn near the touchline, an impudent Jordan Ayew flick, and a thrashing finish from Eze.