The next best possible response, if you are then beaten 3-0 in the corresponding fixture the following year?

Win on the same ground at the next opportunity – exactly what Crystal Palace achieved against Liverpool at Anfield, on this day 32 years ago.

It’s safe to assert that Palace supporters might have had a little trepidation travelling to Anfield, following back-to-back heavy First Division defeats at the Merseyside arena.

But those demons were well and truly exorcised on the 2nd November, 1991, when Steve Coppell’s team – who had won six of their opening 13 matches prior – stunned the Reds by overturning Glenn Hysén’s header at the end of the first-half.

The comeback came courtesy of a first league goal in Palace colours for new signing Marco Gabbiadini – assisted with a low ball in by a certain Gareth Southgate – and a bullet header by Geoff Thomas from a corner.