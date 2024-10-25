Indeed, almost exactly six months prior – and mere weeks before Rafael Benitez's side went on to raise silverware in Istanbul – Andrew Johnson's first-half poacher's goal had proven enough to settle a Premier League encounter between the two sides.

Unfortunately for Palace on that occasion, a seventh top-flight win of the campaign took Palace outside of the relegation zone, but was to prove their last of the season.

Three consecutive draws to close 2004/05, including two triggered by late concessions, saw Iain Dowie's Eagles relegated by the margin of a solitary point.

Yet that only served to make the League Cup meeting between the two teams six months later all the more remarkable.

Liverpool had reached the Final of the competition the previous season, falling 3-2 after extra-time to Jose Mourinho's then all-conquering Chelsea outfit.

They therefore attacked their third round tie at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, 25th October 2005 with a strong line-up, led out by club captain Steven Gerrard and with an XI featuring Sami Hyypia, Harry Kewell, Fernando Morientes and Peter Crouch, among others.

Palace, meanwhile, had experienced mixed fortunes at the start of 2005/06, eight wins from their opening 15 league games less than the ideal start as they bid to immediately regain top-flight status.

But as has so often proven the case at Selhurst Park, form and status counted for little.