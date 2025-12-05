The phrase 'a game of two halves' is used far too often... but this one really was. A tedious opening 45 minutes saw little action and the scores locked at 0-0, before all hell broke loose.

After taking the lead, the hosts contrived to have their goalkeeper sent off, conceding a penalty in the process and allowing Palace back into the game.

Mark Bright gave Steve Coppell's side the lead with 15 minutes remaining, before Manchester City were awarded a penalty, which they duly missed.

Bright added his second, and Palace's third, and the points were heading back to South London.

More of the same next week, please...

Manchester City: Nixon (GK), Gidman, Hinchcliffe, Clements, Lake, Redmond, White, Stewart, Adcock, McNab, Simpson.

Palace: Wood, Stebbing, Burke, Pardew, Nebbeling, Cannon, Redfearn, Thomas (Pennyfather, 78), Bright, Wright, Barber.