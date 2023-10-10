Sir Bobby Charlton, the very man to coin the term ‘The Theatre of Dreams’, was preparing for to fulfil one of his own, making his 500th appearance for the club and looking to score his 211th goal, a feat which would see him draw level with Jack Rowley’s record.

As it turned out, the afternoon was more of a nightmare. A talented Manchester United side, still boasting legendary members of the 1968 European Cup winning squad like George Best, Nobby Stiles and Brian Kidd, faced the firm resistance of Bert Head’s travelling Glaziers.

John Jackson was in fine form in the Palace net, keeping a well-earned clean sheet, and just after the hour-mark Peter Wall overlapped down the left-hand side and picked out Bobby Tambling, who drove home the winning goal in Charlton-esque style.

It would be Palace’s first league victory over Manchester United since 1925, but they wouldn’t have to wait so long for the next: just over two years later Don Rogers and co. would put five past the Red Devils at Selhurst Park.

Lineups:

Manchester United:

Jimmy Rimmer (GK) Paul Edwards Tony Dunne John Fitzpatrick Ian Ure Nobby Stiles Willie Morgan George Best Bobby Charlton Brian Kidd John Aston

Crystal Palace: