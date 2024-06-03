Palace had made things hard for themselves. A 3-1 defeat at Ewood Park at the hands of Blackburn Rovers saw the odds stacked against Steve Coppell’s side, with a massive performance needed in south London to turn the tables.

Eddie McGoldrick had got one back in the North West, but captain Geoff Thomas was unavailable – and remained sidelined for the second and decisive leg.

An early goal made the improbable seem possible, as Ian Wright turned home Alan Pardew’s cross to reduce the deficit to one. Palace continued to dominate as Mark Bright had a shot cleared off the line, but at half-time there was still plenty to do.

The atmosphere only grew after the break as the Eagles pushed forwards with the clock ticking, but shortly after the restart McGoldrick was felled in the penalty area and Dave Madden smashed home from the spot.

The scores were now level on aggregate, and extra-time beckoned. Away goals would count before heading to penalties, meaning Blackburn now needed to score to avoid Palace earning promotion on away goals.

However, the opposite occurred: with three minutes remaining Ian Wright smashed home his 33rd goal of the season and Palace’s third, and promotion was secured.

The pitch was swarmed by supporters celebrating one of the truly great comebacks in Palace’s – and play-off – history, and the Coppell’s side were up.

"It is five years tomorrow since I joined the club as manager,” Coppell said after the game. “I said then that promotion was a five-year job.”

Palace: Suckling (GK), Pemberton, Burke, Madden, Hopkins, O’Reilly, McGoldrick, Pardew, Bright, Wright, Barber.

Blackburn: Gennoe (GK), Atkins, Sulley, Reid, Hendry, Mail, Gayle, Millar (Ainscow), Miller (Curry), Garner, Sellars