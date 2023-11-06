6th November 2012 – Palace 5-0 Ipswich

Ah, Yannick Bolasie. You made it look so simple.

Perhaps a first glimpse for the Selhurst Park faithful, as Bolasie opened the scoring with a deft chip before Glenn Murray did what Glenn Murray does best and scored a hat-trick – it could have been more, but he had a penalty saved.

Andre Moritz capped off a fine evening with his first goal for the club in injury time, as the Eagles climbed to the top of the Championship under new boss Ian Holloway, and tentative talk of a promotion push began to gain some substance…