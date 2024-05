That was the scenario on this day (29th May) 20 years ago in 2004, when Palace lined up against West Ham United for a place back in the top-flight.

In a similar vein to the later success in 2013, the Eagles weren’t expected to make the play-offs, let alone the final. Then they appointed former player Iain Dowie as manager.

Palace ironically secured their play-off place thanks to West Ham, as the east Londoners earned a draw against Wigan Athletic on the final day of the season.