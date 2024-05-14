The Eagles had already played their final game of the season, winning at promotion-rivals Wrexham and leapfrogging them into third place.

But in those days, there was no 'final day', and Wrexham still had one more game to play, this time at home to champions Mansfield. They had to win in order to deny Palace promotion.

Meanwhile, Palace were nervously awaiting their fate. The Eagles had arranged a reserves game against Hereford's second-string, and several first-team players decided to take part - perhaps to ease the nerves.

Around 4,000 fans were in attendance. With Palace four goals up, those listening to portable radios discovered the news that Wrexham had suffered defeat.

Cue celebrations on the pitch and in the stands: Wrexham had stumbled, and Palace's reserve fixture turned into a promotion party.