After taking a first-half lead, Brendan Rodgers' side had stormed out of the blocks from half-time and pinned the Eagles back to display their dominance and secure three points.

Victory was crucial for Brendan Rodgers' men, and their three-goal advantage kept them in the race for their first league title since 1990.

But then... well, Crystanbul.

Goals from Damien Delaney and Dwight Gayle stunned the Reds and Selhurst Park’s famous atmosphere carried Palace to one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever spectacles.

It was an occasion Palace fans would, last year, vote as our greatest-ever Premier League game.