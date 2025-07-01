In the space of 12 months, Kamada has already made history in South London since signing from Serie A side Lazio.

The midfielder made his debut on the opening day of the 2024/25 season, in the defeat at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium. In doing so, he became the first Japanese player in our history, as well as the 1000th different player to wear Crystal Palace colours since we joined the Football League in 1920.

One of the highlights of his maiden season in English football came at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup last 16 back in October. Introduced as a first-half substitute, Kamada fired home a low shot from the edge of the box just after hour mark, booking our quarter-final place.