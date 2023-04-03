The Palace squad was not overflowing with talented stars jostling for a starting berth; there was, rather, doubt whether they would be able to field a full starting XI at all.

Having entered administration in March after a ballooning wage bill under Mark Goldberg, Coppell had seen much of the side he inherited from Terry Venables let go on permanent or loan transfers. In a particularly unique twist, the NATO bombing campaign in Serbia had attracted protests outside Downing Street, attended by Saša Ćurčić and Gordan Petrić – two more crossed off the teamsheet.

It’s fair to say that expectations were low among the travelling fans, as a side mainly compromised of Academy prospects and reserve players took to the field. The main priority was to avoid humiliation.