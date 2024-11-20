The match started poorly for Palace, however, with Leon Knight giving Brighton a 22nd-minute lead with a cute back-heeled finish which trickled across the line, and Alexandre Frutos later hit the crossbar for the home side.

Six minutes later, however, and Freedman – in his ninth partial season as a Palace player, either side of spells at Wolves and Nottingham Forest – produced an equaliser, finishing off Palace's best move of the match by rising above two defenders to head in Clinton Morrison's cross from the left.

It was a landmark goal for the Scot – his 100th in Crystal Palace colours, only the eighth player at the time to achieve that feat – but he was not done there.

Shortly after half-time, Brighton would restore their advantage, Knight converting a penalty awarded for an off-the-ball tug on Jake Robinson.

But Freedman was on hand to once again provide an answer after just seven further minutes, bringing the ball under his control, pulling away from his marker for dead and then drilling the ball into the far corner to level the scores.

It looked like that would be that, even when Gary Hart saw red for the hosts with three minutes left on the clock for a second bookable offence.

Then came Jobi McAnuff from the bench, snatching victory with a late drive in the final moments to send the travelling fans into delirium, and Palace back to London with all three points.