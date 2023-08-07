The previous summer, the Eagles had survived by the skin of their teeth on the now famous ‘Survival Sunday’: a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday which preserved Championship status and, perhaps, the very existence of the club.

Following protests at Lloyds Bank and Selhurst Park in early June, the club and Selhurst Park were saved in the last minute by Steve Parish and the CPFC 2010 consortium.

The consortium consisted of four Palace fans: Parish, who was brought up in Forest Hill; Browett, from Upper Norwood; Long, who grew up in Streatham, and Jeremy Hosking.

Three goals in the first half got their tenure off with a bang: Wilfried Zaha – on his full debut – along with Darren Ambrose and Alan Lee all converted to round off a thrilling first-half performance.

And despite Leicester pulling two goals back in the second half via Andy King and DJ Campbell – the latter on 84 minutes – Palace were able to celebrate their first three points on the opening day of the 2010/11 Championship season.

Watch highlights of a momentous day below!