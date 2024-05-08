It was always destined to be an emotional final day of the 1993/94 campaign regardless, with the Division One title – and an immediate return to the Premiership – already wrapped up after a run of eight wins from the preceding ten matches helped us pull away from Nottingham Forest.
Facing struggling Watford on the final day of the season, Palace were greeted with a festival atmosphere in SE25 – prize givings aplenty, balloons galore in the south-east corner of the ground, and even four parachutists leaping into the stadium in a puff of red and blue smoke.
There was also the arrangement, unorthodox by today's standards, of Palace's trophy presentation happening before the game, with Palace captain Gareth Southgate raising the Division One trophy.
Supporters also went into the day aware that the game would mark the final one in front of the iconic Holmesdale Terrace, then one of the least-developed but most fondly remembered parts of Selhurst.