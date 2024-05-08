After redevelopment schemes saw the Whitehorse Lane end incorporate the Sainsburys superstore in the mid-1980s, and extensive modernisation of the Main Stand in the 1990 close season, it was the turn of the Holmesdale Terrace in 1994.

Indeed, the need to redevelop the Terrace only increased when, following the tragedy at Hillsborough in 1989, the Taylor Report dictated that no standing accommodation should be allowed.

The Football League duly introduced regulations which required clubs in the top two divisions of English football to comply with this recommendation by August 1994.

And so it was that the final game of the 1993/94 season, with Palace already promoted, came to be known as 'The Last Stand'.

Spoiling the party, however, Watford failed to read the script, as second-half goals from Andy Hessenthaler and Tommy Mooney saw the visitors take home three points, despite the Eagles' dominance in play.

But the best moment had come before the game: the trophy lift, and a fitting sight to sign off the season with, before the open-topped end was demolished and replaced over the next 18 months with the 8,147-capacity, two-tier structure we know and love today.

Since its eventual opening in 1995, the Holmesdale stand has become an iconic part of the club's identity, with its towering roof being seen across Croydon and its surrounding boroughs – and the die-hard supporters it houses becoming renowned for the unique atmosphere they create and sustain.