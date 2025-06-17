As one of two Eagles selected for the 2002 tournament – Clinton Morrison travelled with the Republic of Ireland – it was a matter of time before a moment of Palace history.

With neither player featuring as both countries progressed to the knockout round, Berhalter was handed a start in the knockout round against Mexico, as the Stars and Stripes progressed to the quarter-finals in a fiery encounter that saw future Barcelona star Rafael Márquez sent off late on.

The United States side was one of the finest the country has produced, with players like Brad Friedel, Landon Donovan and Brian McBride becoming household names for their exploits in the Premier League.

Berhalter started in the last eight against Germany, but this time the USA couldn’t repeat their heroics and cause an almighty upset. Rudi Voller’s side were inspired by a young Michael Ballack, who smashed home the only goal of the game to send the United States home at the quarter-final stage.

Nevertheless, it was a historic moment for Berhalter, who later coached his nation – along with another Palace player in Chris Richards – into a home 2024 Copa América tournament.