Before the days of the Premier League, Palace were already well on their way to recording the club’s best-ever top-flight league finish in the Football League First Division.

Having already won the Full Members’ Cup with victory over Everton at Wembley, arguably the club's best-ever season was nearing its culmination when Palace travelled to Wimbledon for the last league game in Plough Lane’s 79-year history.

A run of one win in their previous six league games had put paid to Palace’s hopes of catching Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table, but there was still the competition of Leeds United to mathematically stave off for third place.

And after a goalless first-half in south London, Ian Wright – at that point already on 21 goals for the season in all competitions – turned on the style in front of 10,002 supporters.