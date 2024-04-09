Norwich arrived at Selhurst Park in 2016 to face a Crystal Palace side in free-fall, having failed to win any of their last 12 Premier League games.

There was a strange duality about the campaign: while Wembley and an FA Cup semi-final against Watford beckoned in a fortnight’s time, league results meant the fear of relegation was growing and points were badly needed.

The Canaries were just three points behind Palace come kick-off, meaning the Eagles had to win to keep some distance between themselves and the relegation dogfight.