It not only sparked the chant ‘Cruyff turns against West Ham’ (‘reminds me of Jordan Ayew!’), but it was also the forward’s second late winner of the campaign against the Hammers, having previously netted an 87th-minute winner at London Stadium in October 2019.

Recalling the goal earlier this season after winning Goal of the Month for October, Ayew said: “For me, this is the best goal I've ever scored in my whole career. It was just a moment of madness.

“Sometimes, as a player, things just come into your head. You just want to make something happen. You want something to happen. You want to score the winner. You want to make an assist. You need to invent something and something needs to happen.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work. Fortunately for me, it worked, and for the team it was a successful night.”

