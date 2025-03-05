The forward – then 39-years-old – joined the Eagles on the final day of the January 2013 transfer window, initially on loan from Blackpool.

The move reunited the experienced forward with manager Ian Holloway, and provided Palace with a potent alternative in attack for Glenn Murray.

It took the forward until just his second game to prove his worth with an important equaliser against Watford at Vicarage Road, and he followed it up in his next game with a late clincher against Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.

Then, seven appearances in to his Palace career – and on his first start – Phillips’ Palace career lifted off, with three goals in eight minutes – one in first-half added time – in a 4-2 win over Hull in SE25.

The first – a penalty – was a precursor to the veteran striker’s historic penalty kick against Watford at Wembley, while his latter two were poachers’ efforts, both set up by Wilfried Zaha, who would later score Palace’s fourth.

Relive Phillips’ three goals below!