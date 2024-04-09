For it was on this day a year ago (9th April, 2023) that the Eagles became the first Premier League team to score five times on Easter Sunday – producing a second-half masterclass which will live long in the memory.

It was easy to forget at full-time that Palace had been forced to weather an early Leeds storm.

The atmosphere at Elland Road is always intense, and it took some time for the visitors to acclimatise as Leeds cranked up the pressure. Sam Johnstone – making his first Premier League start for the club – was by far the busier of the two ‘keepers, and saved well to keep the scores level.

The hosts found the breakthrough, however, as Patrick Bamford’s superb header cannoned off the inside of the post and in.

It looked as though it was not to be Palace’s day – but then came the most remarkable of turnarounds either side of half-time.