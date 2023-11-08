Well, Crystal Palace had awaited a league win at Anfield for almost 24 years when – in 2015 – they embarked on something of a spree…

The first in that run fell on Saturday, 16th May 2015, when the Eagles performed the role of party-poopers to perfection.

Having already beaten the Reds at Selhurst Park earlier in the season, Palace completed their first-ever double over Liverpool by winning 3-1 at Anfield on the occasion of Steven Gerrard’s emotional farewell to Anfield.

Despite Adam Lallana putting Liverpool ahead against the run of play in the first-half, Jason Puncheon sent a 20-yard free-kick beyond Simon Mignolet on the stroke of half-time, and – with Wilfried Zaha entering the fray from the bench on 59 minutes – they pulled away in the second period.

Just 23 seconds after coming on, Zaha slid in Yannick Bolasie’s cross and, as the game entered injury time, Palace’s talisman won the penalty which Glenn Murray converted to wrap a 3-1 win.