In the third game of Palace's seventh successive season in the top-flight, Roy Hodgson's side travelled to Manchester on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon, seeking a first win against Manchester United after 20 previous failed attempts.

Off the back of two disappointing results, there may have been some nerves around the Palace fanbase to start off with, but those were clearly not felt by debutant Gary Cahill, who was composed, solid and communicating with his Palace back four from the off.

It was Cahill’s partner on the left-hand side, Patrick van Aanholt, though, that put in the most important defensive moment of the first half, with the full-back blocking superbly from United’s Daniel James as the winger thought he was rifling home from eight yards.

Belief began to grow as Palace restricted their hosts to shots from distance. Then, midway through the first-half, lift-off.

A physical battle won in the air by Jeffrey Schlupp sent Jordan Ayew clean through. Old Trafford fell silent; the Red Devils in fear. The Ghanaian international duly slotted past David De Gea and a red and blue corner of Old Trafford erupted.