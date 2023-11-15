Steve Coppell’s Palace were taking on Ipswich at Selhurst Park, and things were not going to plan, 2-0 down heading towards half-time.

New signing Mark Bright was making his debut for the club, and had hoped to do so in more felicitous circumstances. A Kevin Wilson double had stunned the home supporters – but soon they were in full voice once more.

Bright gave Palace a way back into the game, marking his debut with a goal just before the break. Ipswich added a third, before Kevin Taylor notched one back for the Eagles.

Then, in the final minute, up stepped Ian Wright to score a vital equaliser and add his name alongside Bright’s on the scoresheet, for the first of many occasions.