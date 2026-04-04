Palace produced, simply put, a stunning display of attacking football as Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha fired us to a 3-0 victory.

The Gunners arrived at Selhurst Park knowing that a win would take them back into the top four but Palace, inspired from the oft, were two ahead inside 25 minutes following Mateta’s header and Ayew’s curling finish.

Arsenal pressed in the second period and hit the woodwork, but Zaha added late gloss from the penalty spot to leave Selhurst Park roaring in delight.

Full-time was greeted with a raucous reception and Palace marched on under Patrick Vieira, making it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

This result equalled the Eagles' biggest-ever win against Arsenal – also 3-0 in the Premier League, and also at Selhurst Park, on 10th April 2017.

Relive the highlights of a glorious game above!

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta (McArthur, 68), Ayew (Edouard, 76).

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Cédric (Nketiah, 65), Tavares (Martinelli, HT), Xhaka.