After seeing off Bristol Rovers, Brighton and Luton Town, Palace faced a two-legged tie against high-flying Norwich City, with the winner heading to the national stadium.

The Canaries were certainly no pushovers, having picked up in the league after a tough start to the 1990/91 season, safely cementing themselves in mid-table.

With the bulk of the squad that would finish third in the top-flight only two seasons later in place, including Chris Sutton and Jeremy Goss, Norwich had also progressed to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Geoff Thomas' goal had earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg on March 5, setting up a perfectly poised decider under the lights at Selhurst Park a fortnight later.

The visitors were tough opposition, but it were unable to stop perhaps the most lethal strike partnership in the country at that time. That classic forward combination of Mark Bright and Ian Wright were both on target with a goal each, securing a 3-1 aggregate win for Steve Coppell's side.

Just two months later Everton were memorably seen off in extra time at Wembley thanks to Thomas, John Salako and a brace from Wright, and the trophy was heading to South London.

